Drone Piloted by Animal Rights Group Catches Cockfight in Action on Couple’s Farm

A Delaware couple’s secret cockfighting operation was busted after a drone caught the illicit gathering in action.

Delaware Animal Services received a tip about a cockfight in progress at Billy and Andrea Keen’s farm in Felton, Delaware, on May 6 of this year, according to a release from the state.

Cockfighting, a blood sport involving knives attached to the legs of aggressive roosters, is illegal in the United States. The fights force the birds into a ring and typically have the animals fight to the death. Watching, participating in, or gambling on a cockfight is a felony in Delaware.

The animal activist group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness flew a drone over the couple’s property and caught footage of the fight in May and alerted the police, the Delaware News Journal reported. A crowd of onlookers were reportedly gathered at the farm, including children.

When the animal welfare officer arrived at the scene, the crowd scattered. A search warrant was obtained, and the investigation revealed that the Keens host cockfighting events there.

On Friday, the couple were each arrested and charged with a felony count of possessing an animal for fighting, and Andrea Keen was charged with an additional felony count of being present for animal fighting, according to Delaware Animal Services. Both were released on bail.