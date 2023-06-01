The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Drone Footage Shows Swimmers Narrowly Escaping Sharks in Alabama Beach

    Aerial view shows one swimmer narrowly missing a shark in the clear, shallow waters off Orange Beach

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jackson Silvio/Storyful/Screenshot

    A teenager in Alabama recorded aerial footage this week, showing a shark navigating through the crystal-clear, shallow waters and nearing oblivious swimmers at Orange Beach. The incident was reported by the news agency, Storyful.

    The video reveals a swimmer walking directly past a shark, seemingly unaware of its proximity.

    Fifteen-year-old Jackson Silvio captured the close encounter using a drone. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

    Approximately 20 to 30 different species of sharks inhabit the shallow waters along the Alabama Gulf. Despite their presence, they are nearly always harmless, according to Dr. Sean Powers, a marine scientist at the University of South Alabama. Speaking to the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach tourism page last year, Powers explained, "Most of those are really small and only pose an aggravation to fishermen."

    Read More

    Scientists are optimistic that shark populations in the Atlantic Ocean are showing signs of recovery. However, the World Wildlife Fund still lists sharks as a vulnerable species.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.