Drone Footage Shows Piles of Trash Dumped by Migrants Near Southern Border

A new video clip surfaced Thursday showing a massive amount of trash dumped along the southern U.S. border by migrants who've been surging into the country ahead of the expiration of pandemic-era immigration restrictions.

The brief recording was shot by a drone flying over an area between the Rio Grande and a fence topped with razor wire in Brownsville, Texas, according to a tweet from a Fox News reporter.

It reportedly shows clothing and other items that migrants discarded after making their way across the river, in which dozens of people drowned last year while trying to cross into the U.S.

"Mixed in, you will find IDs/paperwork from around the world, & Mexican humanitarian visas," Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote.

Last week, Fox News reported that its Flight Team shot black-and-white thermal footage of hundreds of migrants streaming into Brownsville from Matamoros, Mexico, under the cover of darkness.

Other overhead video posted online by the cable network on Monday showed lines of migrants walking along a road in Brownsville and queued up to apparently await processing by U.S. immigration officials during the past weekend.

Tens of thousands of migrants have been crossing into the US in recent days to avoid new rules that will go into effect after a federal rule known as Title 42 — named after a section of the U.S. Code related to public health — expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Under Title 42, border agents could quickly expel adult migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But President Biden's administration is replacing Title 42 with new regulations that will bar migrants if they failed to first seek asylum in another country and will reinstate criminal penalties for crossing the border illegally.

Fox News has been using a drone to record video along the southern border for more than two years but ran afoul of the Federal Aviation Administration in September 2021 after flying it over the International Bridge between Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

Thousands of mostly Haitian immigrants were gathered under the bridge at the time and Melugin told since-fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the FAA had unexpectedly issued a temporary flight restriction that kept the network from capturing more "remarkable pictures."

“All of a sudden, in the last 24 hours, we start showing these images at this bridge and a TFR goes up, we can no longer fly," Melugin said, according to a report by the Independent.

The FAA reportedly said the restriction was imposed due to unspecified "special security reasons."