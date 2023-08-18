Drone Attack Hits Building in Central Moscow
A witness said the attack had caused 'a powerful explosion'
A drone, believed to be from Ukraine, smashed into the side of a building in Central Moscow on Friday.
The drone hit the Expocentre building, a convention center with a large exhibition space, around 4 a.m.
Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet, officials said, the latest in a surge of attacks on the capital and its ships.
The defense ministry said that after activating the city's air defense systems, the drone "changed its flight path", falling on a non-residential building on the Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, an area of Moscow which hosts a number of government buildings, the BBC reported.
A witness who was in the area told the Reuters news agency the attack had caused "a powerful explosion.”
Russian state-owned news agency, Tass, reported that one of the outer walls of the center partially collapsed, citing emergency services.
- Moscow Hit By Drone Strikes in Rare Attack
- Overnight Drone Attack in Moscow Injures 1, Temporarily Closes Airport
- Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow and Crimea After Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows Revenge for Odesa Strikes
- 2 Drones Shot Down En Route to Moscow as Ukrainian Oil Depot is Hit
- Russia Says a Ukrainian Drone Was Shot Down Outside Moscow
- Drone Attack on Moscow Briefly Closes Major Airport
The Russian defense ministry said the debris had not caused a fire, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone had caused "no significant damage" to the building.
Moscow has been targeted by several drone strikes over the past several months.
A few hours earlier, a Ukrainian sea drone was destroyed in the Black Sea in an attack on Russia’s naval fleet, Russia’s defense ministry said.
