Drivers with Broken Lights Will be Given Vouchers, Not Tickets in New Pilot Program
For San Diego residents, driving at night could soon be safer – and less expensive.
Starting Memorial Day Weekend, when San Diegans get pulled over for lighting violations, like burned-out tail lights, instead of being given a ticket they’ll receive a voucher to pay for repairs.
“The San Diego Police Department is proud to be partnering with the Chula Vista and National City Police Departments to be the first to bring the Lights On! program to California,” said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit in a press release.
The Lights On! program was developed by Minneapolis-based nonprofit MicroGrants, in an effort to improve safety and aid lower-income residents – who might not be able to repair their cars, let alone pay a ticket.
According to the press release, drivers will be given $250 vouchers to redeem at participating service providers. The vouchers can be used for burned-out headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals. Any repairs in excess of $250 remain the responsibility of the car’s owner.
This program does not preclude officers from issuing tickets for other vehicle violations.
The San Diego Padres Foundation and Scripps Health are partnering with city agencies to help fund the program.
“We are pleased to help support our community in this effort,” said president and CEO of Scripps Health, Chris Van Gorder in a press release.
“Vehicle violations can sometimes prevent people from going to work or seeking necessary medical care, so we are happy to help our community where we can.”
