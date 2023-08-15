Driver Who Fatally Struck Boy With Car Is Killed by Father After Stopping To Call 911: Report
The boy's father then allegedly stole the driver's truck, leaving his son's body on the side of the road
A father has been charged with the fatal shooting of a man who accidentally struck and killed his 17-year-old son on the side of a rural North Carolina road, according to local reports.
The teenager had been walking with his father and mother on the road at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday after their car ran out of gas, Raleigh station WRAL reported.
Jeffery McKay allegedly hit the 17-year-old with his truck and then pulled over to call 911. That's when police say the teen's father, Chad Woods, drew a gun and started shooting at McKay, WRAL reported. The boy died at the scene, while McKay died later at a nearby hospital.
After shooting McKay, Woods allegedly took his truck, which was reported to be a vehicle belonging to his employer, the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, and drove it back to the family's home, leaving his son's body on the side of the road.
The incident took place near Timberlake, a small town between Durham and the southern Virginia border.
The teen boy's brother, speaking to WTVD, described him as a positive individual with aspirations of becoming an IT technician. He said, "He wanted to help people. He was a people person."
Chad Woods, the father, has been charged with second-degree murder and motor vehicle larceny. His court appearance is scheduled for August 21. His wife has not been charged.
Sgt. Kevin Morris of the Person County Sheriff's Office commented on the unusual nature of the case, saying, "This is kind of a first. I've been to incidents involving car accidents and I've been to shootings, but I've never encountered a situation where both occurred simultaneously."
Divers are currently working to retrieve the firearm, which Woods allegedly told police he tossed into a nearby pond.
