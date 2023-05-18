Driver Who Killed Bride on Her Wedding Night Accused of ‘Bar Hopping’ Before Crash

The woman who killed a bride on her wedding night after crashing into the party was allegedly "bar hopping" prior to the crash, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Aric Hutchinson, whose new wife Samantha Miller was killed, named at least five businesses that Jamie Lee Komoroski allegedly visited before the crash deadly April 28. The lawsuits accuses them of gross negligence.

Komoroski, 25, was arrested following the crash and faces three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.261, more than three-times the legal limit of 0.08.

“Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments,” the lawsuit read. “Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them.”

According to the lawsuit, Komoroski began drinking at El Gallo Bar and Grill before making her way to others including Drop In, The Crab Shack and Snapper Jackers, and Center Street in Folly Beach, S.C.

The lawsuit alleges that these establishments were negligent in the supervision and training of their employees, who served Komoroski despite her apparent level of intoxication.

“Unbeknownst to Sam, Aric, and their wedding party, Jamie Komoroski and the other Defendants were creating a different kind of day — one that would set in motion a course of events ultimately transforming a fairytale love story into a fateful night of unspeakable tragedy,” the lawsuit states. Hutchinson is accusing all defendants of negligence.

The plaintiffs have also requested a jury trial and seek punitive damages among other costs in connection to the case.

"This case is about keeping our community safe from drunk drivers, and an important part of that effort is making sure the establishments we entrust with liquor licenses live up to their responsibility to serve alcohol responsibly," Danny Dalton, the attorney representing Hutchinson, said, according to USA Today.

Police say Komoroski drove her Toyota Camry into a golf cart carrying the wedding party, which had all just left the reception. Still in her wedding dress, Miller died at the scene from blunt force trauma, while Hutchinson and the others suffered serious injuries.

A responding Folly Beach police officer, who found the victims on the ground at the scene, noted that the Camry smelled strongly of alcohol.

“The state grants restaurants and bars a license for the privilege to serve alcohol, and with that privilege comes a responsibility to the community to serve patrons responsibly and to deny service to individuals who are visibly intoxicated,” Dalton, the family lawyer, said in a news release, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“There are still many details we don’t know about the sequence of events leading up to the tragic crash, but by filing a lawsuit, we can begin the legal discovery process that allows us to get the answers that Samantha’s family deserves,” Dalton said.