Driver Who Called State Rep. Friend Instead of 911 after Killing Cyclist Found Guilty - The Messenger
Driver Who Called State Rep. Friend Instead of 911 after Killing Cyclist Found Guilty

Ralph “Ryan” Dover III hit Eric Keais with his car in 2019

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Ralph “Ryan” Dover III was found guilty, on Tuesday. Polk County Jail

A Georgia man, who hit a bicyclist and left him to die, was convicted of reckless conduct and felony hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Ralph “Ryan” Dover III hit Eric Keais with his car in 2019, according to WSBTV.

Instead of calling 911, Dover called his friend, Georgia State Representative Trey Kelley. Prosecutors argued that Dover's delay in contacting emergency services led to Keais succumbing to his injuries and dying, as reported by the Polk County Standard Journal.

Dover struck Keais at around 8:30 pm on September 11, 2019. A 40-minute lapse occurred before any emergency services were contacted after the collision.

Dover stated that he was not aware he had hit a person, although prosecutors contended it was impossible for him to be ignorant of this.

Following the incident, Dover drove to a convenience store where he called Kelley, confessing he had hit "something" with his car. Both men returned to the accident scene, and then Kelley contacted the police.

Dover's attorney described him as "a very simple man" who depended on others for help, according to the Polk County Standard Journal.

Dover waived his right to a jury trial and was instead convicted solely by Cobb County Senior Judge Mary Staley Clark, as per the Polk County Standard Journal.

Dover's sentencing for the hit-and-run is scheduled for August 29. The maximum sentence for his charges is five years.

