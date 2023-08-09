Driver Who Crashed His Grandma’s Corolla Into Second Floor of House Said He Was Seeing Demons: Police - The Messenger
Driver Who Crashed His Grandma’s Corolla Into Second Floor of House Said He Was Seeing Demons: Police

Evan Thomas Miller growled 'like an animal' at police after car went airborne, according to charging documents

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Charges have been filed against the Pennsylvania man who allegedly intentionally crashed his grandmother's car into the second-floor bedroom of a home on Sunday, according to a report.  

Evan Thomas Miller, 20, of Lewistown, is facing charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony criminal mischief, second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and five other offenses, WJAC reported. 

Miller, driving his grandmother's 2006 Toyota Corolla, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went airborne and crashed into the side of the home in Decatur Township, the station reported. 

Following the crash, Miller ran around the scene, shouted that he wanted to hurt himself, was seeing demons, and believed he was possessed, WJAC reported, citing court documents. 

Read More
A car is wedged into the second-floor of a house in Decatur Township, Pa., following a crash Sunday.
A car is wedged into the second-floor of a house in Decatur Township, Pa., following a crash Sunday.Junction Fire Company/Facebook

A police officer said Miller growled "like an animal" when he was in the ambulance. 

At Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Miller twice kicked a security guard in the leg, the report said. 

Three people were in the home when the crash happened, according to WJAC, sitting on the first floor directly below the bedroom where the vehicle ended up. They were uninjured.

