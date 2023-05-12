Driver Was 3 Times Over Blood Alcohol Limit in Crash That Killed Bride on Wedding Night: Police

The driver accused of causing a crash that killed a bride on her wedding night last month had three times the blood alcohol limit at the time of the accident, police said Thursday.

In a statement sent to The Messenger, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261 percent when tested following a collision with a golf cart in the town of Folly Beach, S.C., on April 28. The state's legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Newlywed couple Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson, both 34, were leaving their wedding reception in the golf cart when a vehicle allegedly driven by Komoroski struck it from behind.

Miller died at the scene. Hutchinson and two others were seriously injured.

According to the police report, an officer who responded to the crash said Komoroski was asked if she had anything to drink that night. She allegedly told the officer she "had two drinks, one beer and a drink... an hour ago or so."

When the officer asked Komoroski how impaired she was on a scale of one to 10, she reportedly asked for a lawyer. Komoroski also refused to participate in field sobriety tests, the officer said.

Komoroski was arrested and charged with three counts of felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in great bodily harm or death, and one count of reckless vehicular homicide, according to the police report.

Aric Hutchinson https://www.gofundme.com/f/sam-and-aric/update/32646111/gallery/1 Credit: GoFundMe

When previously reached by The Messenger, Komoroski's legal team offered condolences to the families affected by the crash, but asked the public not to "rush to judgment."

“We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies," attorneys Nathan S. Williams, Christopher J. Gramiccioni and Deborah L. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

"We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.”

Aric's mother, Annette Hutchinson, started a GoFundMe campaign page that has raised over $712,000 for her son's medical expenses as of Thursday afternoon.

According to Annette, Aric suffered "multiple injuries," including two broken legs, broken bones in his back and face, and a brain bleed. However, he has since returned home from the hospital, where he'll continue his recovery.

"Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam's funeral along with her family," Annette — who told The Messenger that she has hired a lawyer — wrote in an update on Monday.

Two others who were with the couple in the golf cart, Benjamin Garrett and Brogan Garrett, are still recovering, per a GoFundMe update.