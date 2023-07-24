Driver Pulled Over With $700,000 Stashed in Car Claims He Didn’t Know It Was There

Police in Baton Rouge are being tight-lipped about an incident where a driver allegedly had $700,000 confiscated during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

The incident reportedly took place on June 15 but the Baton Rouge Police Department only released information via social media this weekend.

Then, the post was quickly taken down after a local TV station tried to get additional information on Monday.

Police in Baton Rouge find $700,000 in a car. Baton Rouge Police Dept. via WBRZ

WBRZ reports that police said the driver was from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop.

The driver reportedly claimed they did not know the money was there.

When contacted by The Messenger, the police department would only say that the post was pulled down because the incident was “under investigation.”

A spokesperson said they could not make any other statement.

The fate of the money and whether the driver faced charges was still unknown.