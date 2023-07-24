Driver Pulled Over With $700,000 Stashed in Car Claims He Didn’t Know It Was There - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Driver Pulled Over With $700,000 Stashed in Car Claims He Didn’t Know It Was There

Baton Rouge Police are not commenting on the case

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Police in Baton Rouge are being tight-lipped about an incident where a driver allegedly had $700,000 confiscated during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

The incident reportedly took place on June 15 but the Baton Rouge Police Department only released information via social media this weekend.

Then, the post was quickly taken down after a local TV station tried to get additional information on Monday.

Police in Baton Rouge find $700,000 in a car.
Police in Baton Rouge find $700,000 in a car.Baton Rouge Police Dept. via WBRZ
Read More

WBRZ reports that police said the driver was from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop.

The driver reportedly claimed they did not know the money was there.

When contacted by The Messenger, the police department would only say that the post was pulled down because the incident was “under investigation.”

A spokesperson said they could not make any other statement.

The fate of the money and whether the driver faced charges was still unknown.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.