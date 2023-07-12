Driver Miraculously Escapes Unharmed After Car Impaled on Highway Guardrail

A man driving along Route 571 in New Jersey miraculously survived after a guardrail penetrated the windshield of his SUV, exiting cleanly out the other side.
Harrowing photos released by the Millstone Township Fire Department depict the SUV skewered from front to back. Approximately 20 feet of the guardrail was left protruding from the rear of the car, authorities told the Asbury Park Press.
Remarkably, there were no reported injuries. It remains unclear how the vehicle swerved off the road or whether the guardrail was already damaged prior to the crash. State Police informed NJ.com that no summonses were issued in relation to the incident.
The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in Roosevelt, a small borough in central New Jersey. The identity of the driver has not been released.
