Driver Goes Airborne, Intentionally Crashes Car into Second Floor of a Pennsylvania Home

A car went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a home in Pennsylvania - a feat that State Police say was intentional.
Rescue personnel with the Junction Fire Department, who responded to the home in Decatur Township on Sunday, say the Toyota Corolla hit a culvert near the home's driveway and was launched into the second-floor bedroom.
The Toyota smashed into the corner of the home, destroying a dormer, splintering the roof and punching a gaping hole in the side of the two-story home in Mifflin County.
The 2006 Corolla, with Pennsylvania plates, was left hanging precariously from the breach, its back wheels suspended over the front porch.
The front end of the Corolla was heavily damaged.
State Police said after an investigation, troopers determined that the crash was intentional, and charges are pending against the driver, 20-year-old Evan Thomas Miller of Lewistown.
As of Monday, Miller hadn't been arraigned, the Altoona Mirror reported.
Among the charges Miller is facing are: first-degree felony aggravated assault - attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, third-degree felony criminal mischief - damage property, second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, as well as careless driving, according to court documents.
Miller's motive for launching his vehicle into the home is unclear at this time.
Images from the fire department show the destruction left once the car was removed.
The home's siding was torn and twisted, with debris spilling onto the porch.
Inside the bedroom a treadmill covered in rubble and an overturned mattress could be seen.
