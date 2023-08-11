Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With Car - The Messenger
Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With Car

The driver had been released early from a manslaughter conviction

Elizabeth Urban
A man who struck and killed a woman in Alabama as she was crossing the highway has died following a severe beating by angry bar patrons following the crash.

The driver, 45-year-old Kenneth E. Harrison, died at a trauma center Wednesday, as confirmed by Atmore Police Sg. Darrell McMann. AL.com reported that Harrison had to be airlifted there after an unknown number of people assaulted him.

On August 5, Harrison’s 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe struck 24-year-old Hannah Martin while she crossed the highway from where she had parked her car. Martin was knocked into a bar’s parking lot, and Harrison pulled in behind. She was left with severe injuries and later died at a local hospital.

After Harrison struck Martin, he was significantly injured by patrons from the bar. Five days later, he passed away from his injuries.

McMann told AL.com that investigators are “nearing a resolution” after looking into Harrison’s beating and death. Those identified in the assault could be facing serious charges.

Flashing lights on a police car
According to court records, Harrison previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he was accused of murdering a 54-year-old man. Harrison admitted to beating Stanford “Sandy” Lee Ledbetter to death in 2011, six years after he went missing from Magnolia Springs and a year after his remains were identified.

Harrison was sentenced to 15 years in prison, serving the sentence concurrently with a 10-year sentence for theft. However, he was released early after serving a minimum of 5 years in prison, as reported by AL.com. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, had he served the whole sentence, he would have been in prison until October 2025.

It is unknown if a toxicology report was performed on Harrison before his death. McMann said the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges related to Harrison’s death.

