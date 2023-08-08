Driver Caught Using Carpool Lane with Goateed, ‘Tattooed’ Mannequin in Backseat - The Messenger
Driver Caught Using Carpool Lane with Goateed, ‘Tattooed’ Mannequin in Backseat

To the driver's credit, they went above and beyond in making it look like a real person

Blake Harper
A driver put a mannequin in their car in an attempt to use the carpool laneCalifornia Highway Patrol

A driver in California was caught with a mannequin in their car, attempting to use the carpool lane.

CHP Officer Susan Withers of the Marin Division spotted a minivan driving in the carpool lane of the 101 and noticed that the "passenger" in the backseat looked a bit off.

"Something didn't look right," Officer Darrel Horner told the LA Times. "She made the stop, and lo and behold, the passenger in the back wasn't moving or saying anything."

It turns out, the passenger was actually a mannequin. To the driver's credit, they went above and beyond in making it look like a real person, as the mannequin had tattoos, sunglasses, a mustache, and was wearing a straw lifeguard hat.

But even that elaborate disguise was not enough for the driver to avoid getting cited for a carpool violation, which comes with a minimum fine of $490.

