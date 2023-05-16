The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Driver Caught on Dashcam Video Aiming Gun at Another Car on California Highway

    The video shows a car swerving into a center lane, then pointing what looks like a pistol at passing cars.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    KRON4/Screenshot

    A driver in California says someone swerved in front of his vehicle before pointing a gun out of their window. Dashcam footage obtained by Bay Area station KRON4 captured the incident.

    In the video, a gray sedan is seen veering into a middle lane along I-580 on Saturday evening. Then, a hand emerges from a window holding what looks like a pistol as a white vehicle drives past in the left lane. The pistol-wielding driver then glides back into the center-right lane and speeds ahead.

    The person who submitted the dashcam video asked to remain anonymous but told the station he was shocked by what had occurred. He alerted California Highway Patrol, KRON4 reported, but it's unclear whether police created a report to investigate the incident.

