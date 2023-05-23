The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    WATCH: Driver With Nazi Flag Arrested After ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Truck into Barriers Outside White House

    Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri faces numerous charges.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Secret Service detained a driver of a U-Haul truck around 10 p.m. Monday after the vehicle collided with security barriers outside the White House.

    Authorities said it appears the driver may have intentionally driven into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

    The National Park Police identified the driver as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri.

    Read More

    Kandula faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a president, vice president, or family, destruction of federal property and trespassing.

    Charges were being filed by the United States Park Police.

    There were no injuries to Secret Service or White House personnel, according to a news release.

    The nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated as a precaution during the incident.

    A U-Haul tuck crashed into barriers outside of the White House.
    A U-Haul tuck crashed into barriers outside of the White House. (Credit: Benjamin Berger via TMX)

    The Secret Service used a robot to search the back of the truck.

    A photo from the scene showed a Nazi flag that had been found inside the truck.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.