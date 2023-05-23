WATCH: Driver With Nazi Flag Arrested After ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Truck into Barriers Outside White House

The Secret Service detained a driver of a U-Haul truck around 10 p.m. Monday after the vehicle collided with security barriers outside the White House.

Authorities said it appears the driver may have intentionally driven into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

The National Park Police identified the driver as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri.

Kandula faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a president, vice president, or family, destruction of federal property and trespassing.

Charges were being filed by the United States Park Police.

There were no injuries to Secret Service or White House personnel, according to a news release.

The nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated as a precaution during the incident.

A U-Haul tuck crashed into barriers outside of the White House. (Credit: Benjamin Berger via TMX)

The Secret Service used a robot to search the back of the truck.

A photo from the scene showed a Nazi flag that had been found inside the truck.