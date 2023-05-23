WATCH: Driver With Nazi Flag Arrested After ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Truck into Barriers Outside White House
Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri faces numerous charges.
The Secret Service detained a driver of a U-Haul truck around 10 p.m. Monday after the vehicle collided with security barriers outside the White House.
Authorities said it appears the driver may have intentionally driven into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.
The National Park Police identified the driver as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri.
What to Know About Suspect Who Crashed Into White House With Nazi Flag in Truck
Prosecutors Say Driver of U-Haul That Rammed Into White House Barrier Is Not A U.S. Citizen
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes into White House Security Checkpoint
EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
Woman Rams Truck into Family Dollar Store After Fight with Boyfriend
Kandula faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a president, vice president, or family, destruction of federal property and trespassing.
Charges were being filed by the United States Park Police.
There were no injuries to Secret Service or White House personnel, according to a news release.
The nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated as a precaution during the incident.
The Secret Service used a robot to search the back of the truck.
A photo from the scene showed a Nazi flag that had been found inside the truck.
