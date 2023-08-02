Driver Accused of Plowing Through NYC Pedestrians Was Free on Bail at the Time (Exclusive)

The driver accused of injuring 10 New York City pedestrians while fleeing the police in a stolen SUV was free on bail at the time, The Messenger has learned.

Kyle Fernandez, 20, was initially arrested on Jan. 16 following an early morning incident in which he allegedly snatched a necklace being worn by a woman inside an Upper West Side apartment building.

Fernandez, who lived in the same West 95th Street building, also allegedly punched the woman's arm and smashed her cellphone, then cut her wrist with the cracked screen, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Prosecutors sought $25,000 bail at his arraignment but it was set at just $7,500, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Fernandez has since been indicted on felony charges of assault and robbery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

He's due back in court for a potential guilty plea on Aug. 15, according to online court records.

Fernandez is being represented in that case by the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, which didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Fernandez was identified by police sources as the motorist arrested in Tuesday's evening rush mayhem near Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal, CBS New York said.

He also has prior arrests for gun and drug possession, according to CBS New York and the New York Daily News.

Police have accused Fernandez of being under the influence of drugs when he allegedly struck several vehicles and drove onto a sidewalk near East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Those hurt included a bicyclist and a child, 6, but the worst injury was to a young woman who suffered a broken ankle.

"The others were just minor abrasions and neck and back pain," Deputy Fire Chief Mario Tompkins said.

Fernandez allegedly tried to run away after wrecking a Hyundai Tucson that was reported stolen in the Bronx on Monday.

But a group of good Samaritans tackled and held him for police, CBS New York said.

Fernandez was awaiting arraignment on charges that include reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing from an officer.