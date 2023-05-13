Driver Accused of Killing 8 Migrants in Crash: ‘They Got in My Way’

The driver accused of slamming his car into a group of migrants in a Texas border town, killing eight migrants and injuring several more, was “obviously intoxicated” and allegedly said that the victims “got in my way.”
George Alvarez, 34, allegedly tried to flee the deadly May 7 collision in Brownsville, but bystanders kept him at the scene until authorities arrived, according to police.
“When I got close to Alvarez, I was able to see that he was obviously intoxicated,” the arresting officer wrote in the report, obtained by CNN. “He had droopy, watery eyes and had a look of fatigue on his face. He was also in a state of excitement and was verbally engaging with the bystanders nearby who were hostile toward him.”
The officer also heard Alvarez say in Spanish, “They got in my way,” according to the report.
Alvarez is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault.
He blew through a red light, plowing his Range Rover into the 18 victims across the street from a homeless shelter providing aid to asylum-seekers, police allege.
Surveillance footage “shows that the suspect vehicle was already rolling over onto its left side as it struck the victims,” according to the arrest report.
Test results from an area hospital showed marijuana, cocaine, and benzodiazepines in Alvarez’s system, the report additionally revealed.
It remains unclear whether the victims were struck intentionally, police officials said. Alvarez has thus far refused to cooperate with the investigation, they added.
