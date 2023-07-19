Dreyer’s Ice Cream Recall: Outshine Pops Pulled Over Unlabeled Allergen

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. announced a voluntary recall on Tuesday of certain Outshine brand ice pops.
The company said in its announcement that some six-count packages of Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars may contain trace amounts of milk as a result of "a faulty valve" — milk isn't listed as an allergen on the packaging.
"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the statement reads.
The affected packages have batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922 and a Best By date of September 30, 2024. They were shipped to Kroger in four states, Shoprite in five states and Wal-Mart in seven states, which are listed on the announcement.
- New York City Lawmaker Takes Eco Fight to Iconic Ice Cream Trucks
- Bittersweet Breakup: Is America Ending Its Love Affair With Ice Cream?
- How companies can avoid a ‘Juneteenth ice cream’ mess
- One Man’s Trash is Another’s … Scoop of Ice Cream in This Food Trend
- The ‘Ice Cream So Good’ TikToker PinkyDoll Makes $7,000 a Day Livestreaming
According to the company, there had not been any reported illness or injuries as of July 17.
Dreyer's recommends that at-risk consumers throw away the product or return it for a full refund.
"The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," the company wrote. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."
Customers looking for more information can email Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at dreyers@casupport.com.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews