Dreyer’s Ice Cream Recall: Outshine Pops Pulled Over Unlabeled Allergen

The fruit bars may contain undisclosed traces of milk

Rachel Askinasi
Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars Dreyer's

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. announced a voluntary recall on Tuesday of certain Outshine brand ice pops.

The company said in its announcement that some six-count packages of Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars may contain trace amounts of milk as a result of "a faulty valve" — milk isn't listed as an allergen on the packaging.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the statement reads.

The affected packages have batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922 and a Best By date of September 30, 2024. They were shipped to Kroger in four states, Shoprite in five states and Wal-Mart in seven states, which are listed on the announcement.

According to the company, there had not been any reported illness or injuries as of July 17.

Dreyer's recommends that at-risk consumers throw away the product or return it for a full refund.

"The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," the company wrote. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Customers looking for more information can email Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at dreyers@casupport.com.

