Drexel Basketball Player Found Dead on Campus - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Drexel Basketball Player Found Dead on Campus

Terrence Butler, a forward on the men's basketball team, died in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Terrence Butler of the Drexel University men’s basketball team.Drexel University

A forward on the Drexel University men's basketball team died in his on-campus apartment in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Terrence Butler, a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was a rising junior who attended the university's College of Engineering, WPVI reported.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends, and teammates," the university said in a statement.

Read More

"In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the university community."

According to the university, Butler was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, where he was a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) All-Conference selection; a 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee; and named the school's most valuable player in 2019.

Butler was hampered by injuries for most of Drexel's 2022-2023 season, but still played in seven games and "grabbed a career-high five rebounds in six minutes against Arcadia," Drexel's website says. He was named to the Coastal Athletic Association's Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll.

An online biography says Butler, who was 6 feet, 7 inches tall, was the youngest of three children, all of whom have played collegiate basketball.

"Beautiful guy, had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented," Mark Witalec, an employee at the university, told WPVI.

Marvin Saunders, with Drexel University, told the station Butler was a "good kid."

"He came in every day for breakfast. Positive attitude, always upbeat, definitely going to be missed."

Drexel has made mental health and counseling resources available to students.

"We lost a good guy, a good person for the community and everything," Witalec told WPVI. "We lost a good guy today."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.