Drexel Basketball Player Found Dead on Campus

A forward on the Drexel University men's basketball team died in his on-campus apartment in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Terrence Butler, a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was a rising junior who attended the university's College of Engineering, WPVI reported.
His cause of death was not immediately known.
"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends, and teammates," the university said in a statement.
"In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the university community."
According to the university, Butler was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, where he was a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) All-Conference selection; a 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee; and named the school's most valuable player in 2019.
Butler was hampered by injuries for most of Drexel's 2022-2023 season, but still played in seven games and "grabbed a career-high five rebounds in six minutes against Arcadia," Drexel's website says. He was named to the Coastal Athletic Association's Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll.
An online biography says Butler, who was 6 feet, 7 inches tall, was the youngest of three children, all of whom have played collegiate basketball.
"Beautiful guy, had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented," Mark Witalec, an employee at the university, told WPVI.
Marvin Saunders, with Drexel University, told the station Butler was a "good kid."
"He came in every day for breakfast. Positive attitude, always upbeat, definitely going to be missed."
Drexel has made mental health and counseling resources available to students.
"We lost a good guy, a good person for the community and everything," Witalec told WPVI. "We lost a good guy today."
