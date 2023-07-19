Dreaded South American Fish with ‘Human-Like Teeth’ Found in Oklahoma Pond

Eleven-year-old Charlie Clinton happened upon a bizarre and terrifying fish while fishing in his neighborhood pond in an Oklahoma City suburb.

His mother initially thought her son was overreacting when he ran over to her, shouting after his catch.

"I thought he was just being dramatic, to be honest," Janna Clinton told NPR.

However, upon closer inspection, Janna realized that the fish her son had pulled out of the catch-and-release pond was far from normal.

"Obviously, being in a neighborhood pond, we're used to catching just a few bass or catfish," said Janna, according to the publication.

"I mean, nothing with human-like teeth."

The fish in question was a pacu – an omnivorous, freshwater cousin of the piranha, with teeth that resemble a human's with a slight overbite.

Eleven-year-old Charlie Clinton poses with a pacu in a suburb of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, known for its jocular and playful Twitter presence, made it very clear that the fish was probably released into the pond by a pet owner – and that the owner in question made a big mistake by letting the pacu go.

"Dear, whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a neighborhood pond,” the agency tweeted, “How dare you."

In all capital letters, the agency followed up with an even sterner message: "Do not release your pets. They are exotic, invasive species that can cause damage to our local ecosystems.”

The Clintons, not initially realizing that the pacu was an invasive species, returned the fish to the pond after Charlie caught it.

They learned about the pacu’s origins and invasive nature after posting an image of the fish on Facebook and contacting a game warden, according to the outlet.

Since learning that the fish does not belong in their neighborhood, Charlie has become even more determined to catch it again.

"He did stay at the pond pretty late that night trying to catch it again," Janna told NPR. She added that her son has continually returned to the water in hopes of finding the pacu.

If Charlie does catch his fish foe again, his family already has plans for the pacu.

"If he catches it again, we're going to get it mounted for him. I think that's a heck of a prize and he deserves it," Janna said.

"I told him we'd make it look like the fish was smiling so you could see its teeth."