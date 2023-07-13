Dramatic Video Shows Moment Knife-Wielding Man Tried to Carjack NYC Motorists Before Jumping Off Overpass

Video footage has emerged of a Lyft passenger in New York City who allegedly attempted to steal the driver’s car at knifepoint and ultimately stabbed the driver and lept into other passing cars while trying to flee.

The video, originally posted to TikTok by the user @dollasignmelmt and subsequently posted to the NYStateOfMind subreddit, shows Ismael English, 20, darting from vehicle to vehicle on FDR Drive in Lower Manhattan and attempting to jump into their open windows.

The video ends with English jumping off the FDR Drive overpass onto the roadway below.

English allegedly attempted the carjacking and stabbed the driver around 2:45 p.m., according to New York police.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Post reported.

The Lyft driver, 36-year-old Yadav Kumar Dhungel, was taken to a local hospital following the stabbing and was in stable condition Wednesday after undergoing surgery.

English’s arraignment was pending on Wednesday, the Post reported.