Drag Show World Record Attempt Fights Anti-LGBTQ Laws

Wildfang aims to raise a minimum of $250,000 for the foundation

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Eureka O’Hara speaks onstage during Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California.Roger Kisby/Getty Images

As anti-drag legislation gains traction among legislators nationwide, one group is responding to this "blatant attack" with the very thing they aim to ban: a drag show.

Wildfang, a queer-inclusive clothing brand, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drag artist stage show. The show, which started Monday and is set to continue into Wednesday at Darcelle XV in Portland, features 48 hours of non-stop drag performances.

The website states, "Drag is being criminalized across the USA. We will fight their hate with joy." Proceeds from the event will go towards The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ individuals. Wildfang aims to raise a minimum of $250,000 for the foundation.

The sold-out show features well-known drag queens Eureka O’Hara and Lala Ri, both of whom are former contestants on "RuPaul’s Drag Race." Other celebrities, including Busy Philipps, Frankie Grande, Cheryl Strayed, and Fred Armisen, will also perform.

Although the event is sold out, a standby line is available for those interested in purchasing tickets. If an individual with a prepaid ticket does not show up, their tickets will be made available to those in the standby line.

