Drag Queens Raise Funds for Teachers Fired for Watching Drag Show: 'That's What God Wants'
Drag Queens Raise Funds for Teachers Fired for Watching Drag Show: ‘That’s What God Wants’

The drag community is 'so open and accepting — what a Christian should be,' one of the teachers said

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
“They told me because I went to this show and posted a picture I wasn’t walking in a Godly manner,” Kristi Maris wrote on Facebook.Gofundme

After two Houston teachers were fired for attending a drag performance at a popular restaurant chain, the drag community is rallying behind them.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Hamburger Mary’s restaurant announced it would be performing a benefit show for teachers Kristi Maris and Nanci (who asked that only her first name be used) after the pair were recently terminated from their teaching jobs at First Baptist Academy in Baytown, Texas.

“We ask that you join us at Hamburger Mary's [Aug. 3] to help raise money for Kristi, Nanci, and their families — but to also help raise awareness that drag queens and the LGBTQIA+ community are not bad people,” noted the GoFundMe announcement.

“We accept and love everyone!” it added.

Maris told the Chronicle that since news of her firing went public, the community has been mostly supportive.

The drag community is "so open and accepting — what a Christian should be," Maris said.

"You don't have to accept the lifestyle, but you still have to love people. You still have to be kind. That's what God wants us to do."

Maris, a former physical education teacher, said she was fired from the private Christian school in retaliation for attending the drag show at Hamburger Mary’s with Nanci and her daughters earlier this month — and posting photos of the outing on social media.

“Before ever getting the news of my termination it had spread like wildfire in the church and school,” Maris captioned the Facebook photo now under scrutiny.

“They told me because I went to this show and posted a picture I wasn’t walking in a Godly manner," she wrote.

In response to the firing, a senior pastor at First Baptist Academy claimed to KTRK-TV that Maris violated the school’s policy of acting “in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in [the] community."

