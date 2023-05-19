Dr. Luke Named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year

Dr. Luke was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ASCAP Pop Music Awards for the third time on Thursday night.

The producer, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, previously won the award in 2010 and again in 2011, sharing the latter accolade with Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin.

With Thursday's win, Dr. Luke joined the ranks of other musicians who have received the award three or more times. Martin — who has written songs for A-list artists like Taylor Swift, Pink, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Katy Perry and more — remains the winningest songwriter in ASCAP's 40-year history with 11 wins. Celebrated songwriter Diane Warren has five wins, while Dr. Luke is now tied with Lionel Richie with three awards.

The songwriter's win came just one day before Kesha's new album, Gag Order — reportedly her final album on Dr. Luke's label — dropped on Friday.

"I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," Kesha told Rolling Stone of her LP in April. "It's scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it's also so healing."

She continued, "I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now. With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized."

The "Die Young" singer previously sued the producer in 2014, alleging that he sexually, physically and emotionally abused over the years they worked together, and that she wanted out of her contract. Dr. Luke filed a countersuit that same year on defamation claims.

Though a judge dismissed Kesha's claims in 2016, Dr. Luke's defamation suit is expected to go to trial in New York in July.