Dozens Plan Lawsuit, Accuse Illinois OBGYN of Misconduct: ‘Now He Is Undressed, Showing Me His Tattoos’

Dozens of women have filed lawsuits against an Illinois-based OBGYN and his former employer for misconduct, including allegedly taking off his clothes in front of patients and working while drunk.

On Wednesday, August 16, four more lawsuits were announced against Dr. Vernon Cannon and DuPage Medical Group, now known as Duly Health and Care.

Elizabeth Gudella, one of the four women, was only 16 when she started going to Wheaton's DuPage Medical Group for gynecological services, according to ABC7 Chicago. Eventually, Dr. Cannon began commenting on her tattoos and removed his clothing to show his tattoos to her.

"Fast forward to now, he is undressed, showing me his tattoos," she said. "Trying to meet up with me outside of office hours."

Other former patients in the lawsuit make similar claims of misconduct by Cannon. Evan Smola, an attorney, and partner at Hurley, McKenna & Mertz, said there are "multiple reports" of Cannon smelling like alcohol while treating patients, including when he delivered Amy Fuentes' fourth child.

"His eyelids were really droopy, and he was moving slow," Fuentes said. "And even though I was 100% ready to deliver, he was in the back of the room kind of standing at the supply cabinet. Just standing there kind of out of it."

Duly placed Cannon on a 90-day leave of absence in October 2019 but he returned to work before permanently parting ways with the company in 2020.

There are now 16 official lawsuits, and another 37 are expected to be filed this week, which would mean more that Cannon and DuPage would face over 50 lawsuits.

"Duly vehemently denies that it knowingly allowed Dr. Cannon to engage in misconduct, and Dr. Cannon has not had any patient contact at Duly since he departed the practice in 2020," a spokesperson for Duly said in a statement.

Cannon agreed to relinquish his Illinois medical license permanently in March 2023. He is not facing criminal charges for these misconduct allegations.

In 2016, Cannon was arrested in Warrenville for domestic battery in an incident between him and a partner that turned violent.