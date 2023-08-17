Dozens Plan Lawsuit, Accuse Illinois OBGYN of Misconduct: ‘Now He Is Undressed, Showing Me His Tattoos’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Dozens Plan Lawsuit, Accuse Illinois OBGYN of Misconduct: ‘Now He Is Undressed, Showing Me His Tattoos’

One woman claims he was under the influence of alcohol while delivering her child

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dr. Vernon Cannon was arrested in 2016 for domestic batteryHurley McKenna & Mertz

Dozens of women have filed lawsuits against an Illinois-based OBGYN and his former employer for misconduct, including allegedly taking off his clothes in front of patients and working while drunk.

On Wednesday, August 16, four more lawsuits were announced against Dr. Vernon Cannon and DuPage Medical Group, now known as Duly Health and Care.

Elizabeth Gudella, one of the four women, was only 16 when she started going to Wheaton's DuPage Medical Group for gynecological services, according to ABC7 Chicago. Eventually, Dr. Cannon began commenting on her tattoos and removed his clothing to show his tattoos to her.

"Fast forward to now, he is undressed, showing me his tattoos," she said. "Trying to meet up with me outside of office hours."

Other former patients in the lawsuit make similar claims of misconduct by Cannon. Evan Smola, an attorney, and partner at Hurley, McKenna & Mertz, said there are "multiple reports" of Cannon smelling like alcohol while treating patients, including when he delivered Amy Fuentes' fourth child.

"His eyelids were really droopy, and he was moving slow," Fuentes said. "And even though I was 100% ready to deliver, he was in the back of the room kind of standing at the supply cabinet. Just standing there kind of out of it."

Read More

Duly placed Cannon on a 90-day leave of absence in October 2019 but he returned to work before permanently parting ways with the company in 2020.

There are now 16 official lawsuits, and another 37 are expected to be filed this week, which would mean more that Cannon and DuPage would face over 50 lawsuits.

"Duly vehemently denies that it knowingly allowed Dr. Cannon to engage in misconduct, and Dr. Cannon has not had any patient contact at Duly since he departed the practice in 2020," a spokesperson for Duly said in a statement.

Cannon agreed to relinquish his Illinois medical license permanently in March 2023. He is not facing criminal charges for these misconduct allegations.

In 2016, Cannon was arrested in Warrenville for domestic battery in an incident between him and a partner that turned violent.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.