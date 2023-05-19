The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dozens of Third Graders Given Full-Ride College Scholarships from Foundation

    "I am going to be a scientist," one recipient told his mom.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    ABC 15

    Dozens of third-grade students in Arizona learned this week that they'll each receive a full scholarship to college, courtesy of a local family foundation, ABC 15 reported.

    At a special event for students and parents from the Michael Anderson School in Avondale, the Rosztoczy Foundation announced it would pay for each student to go to college -- when the time came.

    Parent Ana Verdin said her son was overjoyed by the news: "He was like, 'woah,' and he just whispered into my ear, 'I am going to be a scientist," she told ABC 15.

    "Our four children all went to college," Tom Rosztoczy, whose family funded the scholarships, told ABC 15. "And we were trying to figure out what was the difference between our kids and the kids in this neighborhood."

    Roscztoczy said he realized that his family had the money to fund their children's education — a luxury that is not available to everyone.

    Veronica Sanchez told ABC 15 her son was already considering joining the Army because he knew his family might not have the money to put him through college.

    "I started crying and he just looked over at me," Sanchez said. "He said, 'Mom, it is OK.'"

    Since 2012, the Rosztoczy family has given scholarships to some 350 students in the area.

