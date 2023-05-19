Dozens of Third Graders Given Full-Ride College Scholarships from Foundation

Dozens of third-grade students in Arizona learned this week that they'll each receive a full scholarship to college, courtesy of a local family foundation, ABC 15 reported.
At a special event for students and parents from the Michael Anderson School in Avondale, the Rosztoczy Foundation announced it would pay for each student to go to college -- when the time came.
Parent Ana Verdin said her son was overjoyed by the news: "He was like, 'woah,' and he just whispered into my ear, 'I am going to be a scientist," she told ABC 15.
"Our four children all went to college," Tom Rosztoczy, whose family funded the scholarships, told ABC 15. "And we were trying to figure out what was the difference between our kids and the kids in this neighborhood."
- College Scholarship Contest Cuts Checks for Every Applicant Instead of Picking Winners
- Backpacks Banned After Fourth Student Brings Gun to Elementary School
- Third-Graders Would Be Trained for ‘Battlefield Trauma’ Under New Texas Bill
- 13-Year-Old College Student with 4 Degrees Makes History
- Uber Rolls Out New Program for Teens to Ride Alone
Roscztoczy said he realized that his family had the money to fund their children's education — a luxury that is not available to everyone.
Veronica Sanchez told ABC 15 her son was already considering joining the Army because he knew his family might not have the money to put him through college.
"I started crying and he just looked over at me," Sanchez said. "He said, 'Mom, it is OK.'"
Since 2012, the Rosztoczy family has given scholarships to some 350 students in the area.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews