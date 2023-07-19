Dozens of Kind Strangers Attend Little Boys’ Birthday Party After None of the Guests Show Up

Two brothers from Defiance, Ohio, were feeling down when no one came to their birthday party, but the day quickly turned around when dozens of strangers showed up to celebrate with them.
Niklaus and Kol Meyer were celebrating their fourth and sixth birthdays at a local park on Sunday. Their father, Ronny Meyer, mentioned that multiple people on the guest list had said they were coming but didn't show up.
“They wanted to do something with water and water balloons, so we decided to do something in the summer for both of them," Ronny told 13 Action News. "We got a cake with both of their names on it, but then a bunch of people that said they were going to show up didn’t.”
He added that his sons were upset by the turnout.
“It definitely hurt. Not so much us, but more seeing how depressed they were and how much it hurt the boys," Ronny said.
Ronny's wife, Lacey, decided to post about the party in the Defiance community Facebook group. She invited everyone to come have food and cake with her family. Soon, strangers from around the community, including other parents and their kids, and the Defiance Fire Department, arrived, ready to wish the boys a happy birthday.
“I was just blown away with it,” Ronny said.
Ronny said the boys' feelings of sadness and disappointment quickly turned to excitement.
“The moment they saw the fire truck, they were beyond excited,” he said. “Someone came out with a Spiderman costume on, and Kol loves Spiderman. It just made his day.”
The random act of kindness and positivity from the community brought the parents to tears.
“My wife and I were both in tears with it because it’s nothing like what we would’ve expected,” Ronny said.
