Dozens of Dolphins Intentionally Stranded Themselves on a Beach in Australia, Baffling Experts

After dozens of pilot whales were seen huddling together just hundreds of feet off of an Australian beach, officials say that 60 to 70 of them became stranded on the sand.

Officials at Cheynes Beach Caravan Park noticed the pilot whales, one of the largest species of dolphin, Tuesday morning when they estimated them to be about 100 meters, or about 328 feet, offshore, according to a Facebook post by the beach.

Hours later, the beach posted another update where they shared that the pod may be in a defensive position, perhaps against a possible killer whale in the area. The whales could be seen in a video huddled together in a tight, oval shape.

A group of pilot whales huddle together just meters off of Cheynes Beach in Australia. Parks and Wildlife Service of Western Australia/Facebook

Later that day, the beach posted another update that the dolphins had “stranded themselves” and that Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions is leading the rescue efforts to help the dolphins.

The Parks and Wildlife Service of Western Australia posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying that between 60 and 70 dolphins had been stranded and that officials planned to stay overnight to monitor them.

Allan Marsh, the owner of Cheynes Beach Caravan Park, told The Guardian at about 4 p.m. local time Tuesday, “They’re pretty alive still … they’re able to push a few out.”

The Parks and Wildlife Service of Western Australia updated their latest post at 7 p.m. local time Tuesday saying, “A team of experienced staff is currently being deployed, including Perth Zoo veterinarians and marine fauna experts, along with specialized equipment, including vessels and slings."

"Our team will camp on the beach overnight and are setting up a safety zone around the stranding area. At this time, volunteers and the public are requested to not attend the beach overnight for their safety.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, long-finned pilot whales live in large groups that are then divided into smaller pods of about 10 to 20 whales. It is not uncommon for them to be seen clustered together.

Although the beach hypothesized that the formation seen in Australia was a defensive formation, the cause of the beaching remains unclear, as reported by CBS News.

A similar situation was just seen in June after 55 pilot whales washed up on a beach in Scotland. In that instance, one of the female whales had trouble giving birth, and as pilot whales have very strong bonds, the rest of the pod may have followed the female to shore.