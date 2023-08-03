Dozens of Dead Dogs Found in Freezers at Ohio Animal Rescue, Owner Arrested - The Messenger
Dozens of Dead Dogs Found in Freezers at Ohio Animal Rescue, Owner Arrested

Authorities called the neglect a 'horrific level of cruelty' and described appalling conditions at the organization

Published
Ben Kesslen
The owner of an Ohio dog rescue was arrested Wednesday after 30 dead dogs were found on the premises in freezers and refrigerators, according to a report.

Ronda Murphy, 60, is facing one felony and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a companion animal, according to local news outlet FOX 19.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said his office’s dog wardens seized almost 90 dogs from Murphy’s Helping Hands for Furry Paws in Madison Township last week, and said many of the animals were malnourished, living in crowded cages full of their waste, and suffering from 90-degree indoor temperatures. 

His deputies recounted an overwhelming stench from the area where the dogs were kept that caused officers’ eyes to burn. 

Butler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

“I’ve never seen something like this in 46 years. Animals should never be treated like this. She will get her day in court. And we will be there. Her turn for being locked up now,” Jones told FOX19.

Authorities found many dead adult dogs and puppies in different stages of composition in freezers and refrigerators, some of which were not working. 

“Neglect that rises to this horrific level of cruelty will never be tolerated in this county,” Jones said last week. “If you can’t properly care for your animals, there are many agencies that will help. Otherwise, you will go to jail.”

Butler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Following the seizure, Murphy was hospitalized. She was arrested Wednesday morning and brought to county jail, FOX 19 said.

The surviving animals have since been transferred to a local organization helping them recover. 

