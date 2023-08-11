Dozens of Ancient Dinosaur Prints Uncovered in Alaska - The Messenger
Dozens of Ancient Dinosaur Prints Uncovered in Alaska

The research team, which includes experts from New Mexico, Fairbanks and Hokkaido, Japan, has managed to find prints from at least five different species

Eli Walsh
A research team in Alaska has discovered at least two dozen dinosaur footprints in just a week’s worth of exploring along the Yukon River, according to a local media report.

Footprints from at least two dinosaur species were first discovered in the area in 2013 by a team of researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The current research team, which includes experts from New Mexico, Fairbanks and Hokkaido, Japan, has managed to find prints from at least five different species in blocks of sandstone, including some that are more than 100 million years old, according to Juneau’s KTOO.

Paleontologist Tony Fiorillo, the executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and the leader of the research team, had previously traveled along the Yukon River on six occasions between 2000 and 2013, but only managed to find two dinosaur footprints.

Archaeologists Discover 90 Dinosaur Footprints
Volunteers are silhouetted by the rising sun while clearing rocks next to footprints of a long-neck dinosaurs (Diplodocus), found in a quarry, on August 20, 2015 in Muenchehagen, Germany.Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Fiorillo said the current research trip is a “dinosaur bonanza” in comparison, according to KTOO.

“I think it might have taken an hour to find the first footprint," Fiorillo said. "I wouldn’t say the floodgates are open yet, but I think we’re gonna feel like that at the rate we’re finding stuff."

The researchers plan to continue their trip through the middle of August.

