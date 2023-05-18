Dozen People Executed in Iran, Human Rights Org Says

A dozen people were executed this week in Iran, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The independent organization, which keeps tabs on human rights violations in Kurdistan, reported that the executions of five prisoners at Khorramabad Prison in western Iran were carried out Thursday.

The five prisoners had been previously sentenced to death for murder.

Six prisoners have been put to death at Khorramabad Prison in the last four days, according to the organization.

The group also received reports that the death sentences of two other prisoners at Sanandaj Central Prison in northwestern Iran were carried out Thursday.

Four people who'd been charged with drug offenses were executed at Kerman Prison in southern Iran, the organization learned.

The group also has information about a prisoners being executed at the Jiroft Prison in Kerman province.

According to Amnesty International, there were at least 94 executions in Iran in January and February alone. The organization said this marks "a chilling escalation in the use of the death penalty as a tool of repression against ethnic minorities."

Executions around the world jumped 53 percent in 2022 largely because of those that took place in Iran, Amnesty International said. The number represents a five year high, and Iran has executed some 576 people.