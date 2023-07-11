Vermont’s Capital Cut Off From Rest of State After Historic Flooding - The Messenger
Vermont’s Capital Cut Off From Rest of State After Historic Flooding

Officials are concerned flooding could worsen if the Wrightsville Dam is breached

Chris Harris
The waters continued to rise in Montpelier, Vermont, Tuesday where residents are being urged to seek shelter on the upper levels of their homes — and the majority of roads leading in and out of the capital city have been closed due to widespread flooding.

Photos and video from Montpelier show that the city's streets have been completely overtaken by historic flood waters that followed torrential heavy rain hitting the Northeast.

The entire capital is underwater for only the second time in Vermont's history. While the impact of the flooding is dramatic, Montpelier and Barre are relatively small towns, with populations of 8,100 and 8,500, respectively.

Rain was expected to let up around 10 a.m. with flood warnings set to expire later this morning in Montpelier and nearby Barre. Officials closed the downtowns to both cities until at least noon Tuesday because of considerable flooding.

Flooding in Montpelier, Vermont
Flooding in Montpelier, VermontMontpelier Police Department/Facebook

But City Manager William Fraser told Vermont Public the Wrightsville Dam has just six feet of remaining storage capacity before a potential breach, which could "drastically add to the existing flood damage."

The city also has set up an online resource with useful information and tips for residents.

Officials said the area has not seen this type of flooding since Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011.

Several roads throughout the region have been closed, and various school and childcare programs have been canceled for today.

It is believe that more than 8,000 customers are without power this morning with the majority being reported in Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.

In addition, 13 emergency shelters have been set up throughout the state. A list of those shelters is available here.

