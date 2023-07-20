Downtown Los Angeles Market Sold $1.08 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If taken in a lump sum, the winner would walk away with $558.1 million before taxes
A single ticket sold in a downtown Los Angeles market hit the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, the third largest in the game's history.
The jackpot was initially estimated at $1 billion for Wednesday night's drawing but final ticket sales increased the haul.
The numbers were 7-10-11-13-24 with a Powerball of 24.
The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market, according to the California Lottery website.
If the lucky person decides to take the winnings in a lump sum instead of yearly payments, they would walk away with $558.1 million before taxes.
Nabor Herrera, who has owned the market for seven years, said he wasn't aware that he sold the winning ticket until he arrived for work and saw reporters and photographers all around.
“It’s a surprise for me,” Herrera told KTLA. “I don’t know what it is, filming or what.”
He said he doesn't know the identity of the winner, but he knows what he'll do with the $1 million he gets for selling the jackpot ticket.
Herrera said he would invest some of it back in his business and take a vacation — in Cabo San Lucas or Cancun.
Powerball creeped past the $1 billion mark for only the third time since the game began in 1992 after no one matched the numbers in Monday's drawing.
The jackpot was the sixth largest in US history.
The game's odds were changed in 2015 - from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million - to make it harder to win the jackpot and to build bigger prizes.
The largest Powerball jackpots were $2.04 billion in November and $1.58 billion in June 2016.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $20 million.
With the Associated Press
