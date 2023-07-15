Dow Chemical Plant in Louisiana Rocked by Fiery Series of Explosions

A series of explosions rocked a Dow Chemical facility in Louisiana late Friday, lighting the night sky orange and shaking homes miles away, according to reports and officials.

No injuries were immediately reported and no chemical leak was detected in the fiery scene at the sprawling complex near Plaquemine, about 20 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

The incident began around 9:15 p.m. in a part of the facility that handles the flammable and highly carcinogenic chemical ethylene oxide, Baton Rouge’s Advocate newspaper reported, citing government officials.

Video circulating on social media showed a large, orange mushroom cloud taking shape over the facility. The Messenger could not immediately verify the video.

A fiery explosion is seen over a Dow Chemical facility near Plaquemine, Louisiana on July 14, 2023. Facebook

Kenneth Haydel told local outlet WAFB that he and some relatives were near the plant when they heard several explosions within a matter of seconds and saw the sky light up.

“We looked up in the sky and the whole sky was lit up orange,” said Haydel.

The outlet reported that the explosions could be felt in homes miles away from the facility.

As responders battled the flames and monitored for possible chemical leaks, the Iberville Parish Council advised those within a half-mile radius of the plant to shelter in place.

The body said shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday that the order had been lifted. Nearby Highway 1, however, remained closed as of that message.

“All personnel are safe and accounted for,” Dow’s Louisiana arm said, in part, in a statement posted to Facebook late Friday. “Air monitoring has not detected hazardous materials in the air.”

Dow air quality monitors were taking readings both inside the facility and along its perimeter, the Advocate reported, citing Clint Moore, Iberville homeland security director.

Dow on Friday night was calling in a third-party contractor to monitor the air, and state monitors were also en route, the Advocate additionally reported.

The initial cause of the fire was not immediately known.