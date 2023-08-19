This Potato Chip and Hot Honey-Topped Treat is a Delicious Way to Celebrate National Potato Chip Day

We didn't need it, didn't ask for it, didn't even dare to dream it up — but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a mango, hot honey, potato chip-flavored doughnut when it's sitting in front of us.

I went to Dough Doughnuts to try their newest collaboration treat: a Hot Honey Mango Doughnutz.

The team at the New York bakery is celebrating both National Honey Bee Day and National Potato Day on Saturday, August 19th with a doughnut highlighting both chips and honey.

The tri-brand collaboration features a classic Dough doughnut topped with Mike's Hot Honey-infused mango icing and crumbled potato chips from the Mike's Hot Honey and Utz partnership. It's finished with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and a plain doughnut hole, and will run customers $5.95.

Dough Doughnuts Mikes Hot Honey and Utz collaboration doughnut Rachel Askinasi/The Messenger

When I first bit into the doughnut, I was surprised that mango, rather than the spicy honey, was the front-and-center star. It was bright, acidic, refreshing and had a true-to-fruit flavor.

Mike's Hot took a bit of a back seat at first, providing a subtle undertone of sweet heat. But the longer the honey drizzle sat on top of the frosting, the more infused the flavors became.

I thought the crumbled chips added a welcome crunch to the otherwise fluffy and gooey dish. There was one perched on top (stuck to a doughnut hole with cream cheese frosting acting as the glue) which got a bit soggy after just a few moments, but the smaller bits retained some of their bite.

My palate was confused by the cream cheese. It was thick and gloopy in texture, fairly sweet, and mentally brought me to red velvet cake more so than tropical mango trees. It may have worked better had the hot honey not been in play.

I thought the doughnut hole was a nice bonus treat, but I wished I had some extra hot honey to coat it in — I did that when I got home and it served the entire snack well.

The chips crumbled into its frosting also survived my commute and stayed crunchy. It earned some bonus points for the longevity.

As the doughnut sat a bit, the base flavor profile got even more cohesive. The hot honey married seamlessly with the mango icing, and the notes of both heat and sweet were more consistent throughout.

Unfrosted Dough Doughnuts (left) and a variety of their finished treats (right) Rachel Askinasi/The Messenger (2)

Dough's doughnuts are undeniably yeasty, so if that's not your thing the base won't be as enjoyable. Lucky for me, it's my favorite kind of doughnut.

Ultimately, I think that while this collaboration might sound busy and overwhelming, it actually works quite well.

But, just as I sometimes (always) do, it would have benefitted from some editing — as far as the pile of frosting on the side of my plate is concerned, that cream cheese can see itself out.

The doughnuts will be available at all Dough locations while supplies last, and the first 50 purchasers on Saturday will receive a free bag of Utz Mike's Hot Honey chips and a bottle of Mike's Hot Honey.