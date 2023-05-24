Double The Fun: Twins Married to Twins on Raising 2 Near-Identical Cousins

Jaws drop when the Salyers family — which includes identical twins Brittany and Briana, their identical twin husbands, Josh and Jeremy, and both couples’ sons, Josh and Jax — goes out together in public.

from left, Jett, Josh, Brittany, Briana, Jax and Jeremy Salyers <br>Credit: Courtesy of the Salyers Family

"It happens every single time," Briana, 37, tells The Messenger. "It's just a part of our life."

The Salyers all live together under one roof in central Virginia, near Roanoke, in a large country home they bought in 2021 that doubles (of course) as the wedding venue Smith Mountain Manor, which 39-year-old Josh and Jeremy run, while attorneys Brittany and Briana work for the same law firm.

Living together in a quaternary marriage — a term that describes when identical twins marry identical twins — and raising their quaternary twin boys, who are both cousins and genetic siblings, is “the life that we always dreamed of,” says Briana.

Mirror image: From left, Briana, Jeremy, Jax, Jett, Brittany and Josh Salyers. Credit: Courtesy of the Salyers Family

Jett, born to Brittany and Josh in late 2020, arrived about four months before Jax, Briana and Jeremy’s son.

The adults all share parenting duties of their sons, whom they’re raising as brothers.

“It’s a magical experience working as a unit and we genuinely enjoy each other,” says Josh. “Love and the desire to see each other happy is the driving force in our lives.”

Bro-sins: Jax, at left, and Jett Salyers are cousins and genetic siblings. Credit: Courtesy of the Salyers Family

While each couple is "open" to having more children, there's not much desire for new additions to the family since it already feels like they each have two kids, the Salyerses all say.

"And our sons," says Brianna, "have the experience of having a brother already."

In any case, “it would be a joint decision when to get pregnant” if and when they decide to add to their family, says Brittany. “We would hope that it could be at the same time again.”

Mother's Day twin bill: from left, Jett, Brittany, Briana and Jax Salyers. Credit: Courtesy of the Salyers Family

After all, it’s how they’ve always lived their lives.

The inseparable sisters say they dreamed of marrying twin brothers and sharing a home together since kindergarten. The Salyers guys had the same idea.

The foursome met in 2017 at the Twins Day Festival, an annual gathering “celebrating the uniqueness of twins and others of multiple birth,” according to the event’s website, in Twinsburg, Ohio.

They laugh alike, they walk alike: From left, Brittany, Josh, Briana and Jeremy. Credit: Courtesy of the Salyers Family

“It felt very special, like a sixth sense that we really needed to meet them and talk with them,” Briana says.

By the time Josh and Jeremy returned home to Tennessee following the festival, “we told our mom we were going to get married to them,” Jeremy recalls.

After a year of double (what else) dating — with Josh and Jeremy proposing together on Feb. 2 (2/2, of course) — they did just that, in a double wedding on Aug. 4 at the 2018 Twins Day Festival.

From left, Josh, Brittany, Briana and Jeremy Salyers on their double-wedding day. Credit: Angela Candell

In the year after they married, both Brittany and Briana got pregnant but had miscarriages at almost the same time.

"It was devastating," says Briana. "All four of us felt like we were just going through it twice."

The sisters were soon pregnant again, this time about five months apart, and shared their news on Instagram (@salyerstwins), where they now have 238,000 followers and share adorable photos and comical videos — usually with the twins and their sons dressed alike.

One thing the twins have made clear: each couple has their own bedroom.

“It's two very traditional monogamous couples,” says Briana. “It’s kind of the perfect setup.”

From left, Jeremy, Briana, Jax, Josh, Jett and Brittany Salyers. Credit: Courtesy of the Salyers Family

“I get to be with my husband Jeremy. I get to be with my twin sister Brittany. I get to be with both of my babies,” she continues. “I have an awesome brother-in-law and we're all just able to trade off responsibilities.”

This August, the Salyers family plans to return to the Twins Day Festival to celebrate the couples' fifth wedding anniversary with their boys and hundreds of other twins, some who will likely be searching for their own double love match.

Says Brittany: “I'm glad that we waited until we found the perfect men to marry.”