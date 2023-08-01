Double Amputee Back on the Street a Day After Being Shot in the Head While Panhandling

A double amputee in Detroit is back on the streets panhandling a day after being attacked by an unknown aggressor, despite being shot in the back of the head.

Clayton Willis, 64, had fallen out of his wheelchair when he was shot with an automatic-type pistol on Sunday. His injuries, a gunshot wound to the head and hand, are non-life-threatening, MLive reported.

Less than 24 hours later, Willis was back on the street asking for help.

“I’m just trying to keep my house so I can keep my bills paid,” Willis told WDIV 4.

Willis said he is still trying to figure out what the attacker's motive was.

“Instead of you shooting me, why you didn’t take my money?” Willis said. “I’m puzzled, man. I’m lost. What makes this man come up here with a machine gun and shoot me in the back of the head?”

Commander Vernal Newson of the Detroit Police Department said Willis is among a “rash of panhandler victims” who were recently threatened by unknown attackers.

“We definitely are concerned that a person, a double amputee, will be confronted,” he said. “The type of person that will do that is a monstrous type of individual.”

Police are still searching for the suspect. They said he was masked and fled to a nearby store. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.



