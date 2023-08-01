Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips Recalled for Undeclared Allergens - The Messenger
Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips Recalled for Undeclared Allergens

The chips may contain traces of soy and wheat, which are not listed as ingredients on the packaging

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
The voluntary recall affects less than 7,000 units of 14.5-ounce and one-ounce bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips for having possible traces of undeclared soy and wheat ingredients.Courtesy of Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay issued a recall of its Doritos on Tuesday due to possible traces of undeclared soy and wheat ingredients, according to a company announcement.

The voluntary recall affects less than 7,000 units of 14.5-ounce and one-ounce bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. They were distributed to retailers, vending machines and other food service locations in Pennsylvania and were on sale as early as June 29.

According to the company, consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat are at risk of becoming sick. There had been no reported illness as of August 1.

Frito-Lay is calling on those with one of the recalled bags to contact its Consumer Relations department at 1-800-352-4477.

Frito-Lay did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

