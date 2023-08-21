DoorDash Suspends Operations in Southern California Amid Tropical Storm Hilary

DoorDash on Sunday suspended operations in South California as the state was rocked by topical storm Hilary.
DoorDash operations were temporarily suspended in San Diego County, Palm Springs, Indio, Los Angeles County, Imperial Valley, Barstow, Julian and Newberry Springs, local station KTLA reported.
Operations for the online food delivery business were suspended from 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and are expected to resume Monday morning at 11 a.m., depending on weather conditions, the station reported, citing a news release.
“To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in parts of Southern California,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in a news release, per KTLA.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom told residents to stay home during the storm unless it was an emergency situation.
- Tropical Storm Hilary Rain Causes Massive Mudslides Across Southern California
- Hurricane Hilary Forms in Pacific: Storm Expected to Strengthen as it Barrels Toward Southern California
- Southern California Coastline Under First Ever Tropical Storm Watch in Recorded History
- Gov. Newsom Implores California Residents to Stay Home as Tropical Storm Hilary Rocks State
- Cruise Ships Scramble to Dodge Tropical Storm Hilary
- Flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary Destroys Bridge
