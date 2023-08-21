DoorDash Suspends Operations in Southern California Amid Tropical Storm Hilary - The Messenger
DoorDash Suspends Operations in Southern California Amid Tropical Storm Hilary

Earlier in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom told residents to stay home during the storm unless it was an emergency situation

Ryan Parker
An AFP journalist checks the DoorDash food delivery application on her smartphone on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

DoorDash on Sunday suspended operations in South California as the state was rocked by topical storm Hilary.

DoorDash operations were temporarily suspended in San Diego County, Palm Springs, Indio, Los Angeles County, Imperial Valley, Barstow, Julian and Newberry Springs, local station KTLA reported.

Operations for the online food delivery business were suspended from 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and are expected to resume Monday morning at 11 a.m., depending on weather conditions, the station reported, citing a news release.

“To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in parts of Southern California,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in a news release, per KTLA.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom told residents to stay home during the storm unless it was an emergency situation.

