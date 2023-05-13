The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Getty Images

    A Kansas City DoorDash driver revealed scary details of an encounter that she said will stay with her for the rest of her life.

    DoorDash driver Dye Cleveland told FOX4 that she was making an evening delivery in the Lakewood area of Lee's Summit when a male customer messaged her offering a cash tip in exchange for sex.

    “I dropped it off to this man. He grabbed it,” Cleveland said. “He said ‘Thank you.’ I said, ‘You’re welcome.'”

    Then, while walking back to her car, she received a message from the man offering a cash tip.

    The message read, ‘come down and get on your knees for a $20 tip'. After not answering, Cleveland said he tried calling her, then followed up with, “If it’s good, I can raise the price, completely up to you".

    “It shook me. I was crying,” Cleveland said, who later reported the incident to DoorDash. The man's account was then deactivated and his ability to contact Cleveland was blocked.

    Cleveland said she never felt unsafe while delivering for DoorDash, but now is taking some safety precautions going forward.

    “So now I have pepperspray,” Cleveland said. “I keep that on me at all times.”

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.