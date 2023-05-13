A Kansas City DoorDash driver revealed scary details of an encounter that she said will stay with her for the rest of her life.
DoorDash driver Dye Cleveland told FOX4 that she was making an evening delivery in the Lakewood area of Lee's Summit when a male customer messaged her offering a cash tip in exchange for sex.
“I dropped it off to this man. He grabbed it,” Cleveland said. “He said ‘Thank you.’ I said, ‘You’re welcome.'”
Then, while walking back to her car, she received a message from the man offering a cash tip.
The message read, ‘come down and get on your knees for a $20 tip'. After not answering, Cleveland said he tried calling her, then followed up with, “If it’s good, I can raise the price, completely up to you".
“It shook me. I was crying,” Cleveland said, who later reported the incident to DoorDash. The man's account was then deactivated and his ability to contact Cleveland was blocked.
Cleveland said she never felt unsafe while delivering for DoorDash, but now is taking some safety precautions going forward.
“So now I have pepperspray,” Cleveland said. “I keep that on me at all times.”
