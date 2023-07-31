DoorDash Driver Ambushed Mid Delivery, Beaten with Metal Objects - The Messenger
DoorDash Driver Ambushed Mid Delivery, Beaten with Metal Objects

Police in New York are searching for a group of three suspects who took off with a man's electric bike as he tried to delivery food earlier this month

Jason Hahn
The NYPD is looking for three people accused of a Brooklyn DoorDash robbery. NYPD Crimestoppers

New York police are searching for suspects who attacked and stole from a DoorDash delivery person, leaving him injured.

According to WCBS Radio, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on July 22, when the man tried to deliver food to a customer at 1461 Gates Avenue, a four-story apartment complex in the Bushwick.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was then approached by the three suspects, two of whom used "blunt metal objects" to beat him, leaving him with "non-life threatening" injuries to his head and body.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment on Monday morning.

Before leaving the scene, the suspects took the man's electric bicycle.

In a separate incident reported by 1010 WINS, two men tried to rob another delivery person's e-bike the night before in the same neighborhood.

During that robbery, the 27-year-old delivery person said two male suspects rode up to him on a scooter and showed him a gun.

According to the report, they rode away on the scooter when they failed to steal the man's bike.

E-bikes can be resold for hundreds to thousands of dollars on the second-hand market, depending on the brand and other features, such as battery capacity.

