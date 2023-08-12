Doorbell Video Captures Surprise Bear Encounter With Woman Walking Her Dog
She said she noticed that the bear had been rummaging through the neighbor’s trash
A Florida woman captured her encounter with a bear at her door on camera.
In the video, Gina Helsel can be seen standing outside the entrance of her Daytona Beach, Florida, home. She’s carrying what appears to be a leash, and her dog is barking in the background.
She pokes her head around the doorway and a bear suddenly appears, prompting a loud shriek from Helsel.
"My brother called me last night cracking up and said, 'Gina, only you can scream like that,'" Helsel told local NBC affiliate WESH.
She then can be seen retreating back into the house. The bear, on the other hand, lunges forward but retreats as well when he sees the woman gone.
Helsel said she did “fumble” with the door out of shock.
"I'm always looking for gators, always looking for snakes, and a great fear of coyotes, but bears I didn't really think about," she said.
"I am glad the bear's OK, I don't want anything to happen to the bear. The bear was — it lives here," she added.
