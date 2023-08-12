Doorbell Video Captures Surprise Bear Encounter With Woman Walking Her Dog - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Doorbell Video Captures Surprise Bear Encounter With Woman Walking Her Dog

She said she noticed that the bear had been rummaging through the neighbor’s trash

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Florida woman captured her encounter with a bear at her door on camera. 

In the video, Gina Helsel can be seen standing outside the entrance of her Daytona Beach, Florida, home. She’s carrying what appears to be a leash, and her dog is barking in the background. 

She pokes her head around the doorway and a bear suddenly appears, prompting a loud shriek from Helsel. 

"My brother called me last night cracking up and said, 'Gina, only you can scream like that,'" Helsel told local NBC affiliate WESH.

Read More

She then can be seen retreating back into the house. The bear, on the other hand, lunges forward but retreats as well when he sees the woman gone. 

She said she noticed that the bear had been rummaging through the neighbor’s trash.

Helsel said she did “fumble” with the door out of shock. 

"I'm always looking for gators, always looking for snakes, and a great fear of coyotes, but bears I didn't really think about," she said.

"I am glad the bear's OK, I don't want anything to happen to the bear. The bear was — it lives here," she added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.