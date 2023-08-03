Door Falls Out of Sky and Lands on Florida Store
Employees were surprised when the door landed on the roof just after the business opened for the day
A Florida business had quite a shock after a door dropped out of the sky and landed on the roof just after it opened for the day.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Leaders Furniture of Fort Myers.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the door came off of a Messerschmitt-Bölkow-Blohm Bo 105 helicopter that was flying southwest from nearby Page Field Airport when its door came off.
Personnel from the Iona McGregor Fire District raised ladders to the roof so that crews could retrieve the door.
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by Hawk
- For $58.75 Million, Enjoy Big Sky and 30,000 Acres of Land in Montana
- ‘Disgruntled’ Airline Pilot Paints Giant Penis in Sky After Landing Repeatedly Delayed by Airport
- Passengers Thwart Suicide Attempt As Man Opens Emergency Exit Door During Landing
The fire department posted photos on Facebook of the door where it landed near the edge of the room.
It reported that no one was hurt and there was no damage to the building.
The helicopter, meanwhile, was able to return to the airport and land safely.
Five people were aboard the helicopter at the time of the incident and there were no reports of injuries to any passengers, according to the FAA.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews