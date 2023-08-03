Door Falls Out of Sky and Lands on Florida Store

A Florida business had quite a shock after a door dropped out of the sky and landed on the roof just after it opened for the day.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Leaders Furniture of Fort Myers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the door came off of a Messerschmitt-Bölkow-Blohm Bo 105 helicopter that was flying southwest from nearby Page Field Airport when its door came off.

Personnel from the Iona McGregor Fire District raised ladders to the roof so that crews could retrieve the door.

plane door lands on roof Iona McGregor Fire District/Facebook

The fire department posted photos on Facebook of the door where it landed near the edge of the room.

It reported that no one was hurt and there was no damage to the building.

The helicopter, meanwhile, was able to return to the airport and land safely.

Five people were aboard the helicopter at the time of the incident and there were no reports of injuries to any passengers, according to the FAA.