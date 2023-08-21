Don’t Kiss Your Illegally Sold Pet Turtles — You Could Get Salmonella, the CDC Warns
The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles in 11 states
There’s a salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles in 11 states, according to a Friday notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now the CDC is warning Americans to limit physical contact with turtles whose shells measure less than four inches in length. Turtles of that specific size, the CDC says, have been known to spread diseases. They’re illegal to sell and distribute but can sometimes be found in stores and flea markets.
But any sized turtle can carry salmonella.
“Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean,” the public health agency said in its advisory. “These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam.”
To protect against and prevent the contraction of salmonella, the CDC says to avoid kissing your pet turtles and wash your hands before feeding the turtle and after engaging with it.
So far, at least 26 people have reported symptoms of salmonella linked to small turtles, and nine people have been hospitalized.
Public health officials are conducting an investigation.
