Don’t Kiss Your Illegally Sold Pet Turtles — You Could Get Salmonella, the CDC Warns  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Don’t Kiss Your Illegally Sold Pet Turtles — You Could Get Salmonella, the CDC Warns 

The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles in 11 states

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

There’s a salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles in 11 states, according to a Friday notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Now the CDC is warning Americans to limit physical contact with turtles whose shells measure less than four inches in length. Turtles of that specific size, the CDC says, have been known to spread diseases. They’re illegal to sell and distribute but can sometimes be found in stores and flea markets.

But any sized turtle can carry salmonella.

“Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean,” the public health agency said in its advisory. “These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam.”

The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles in 11 states
The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles in 11 statesKseniya Sharapova/Getty Images

To protect against and prevent the contraction of salmonella, the CDC says to avoid kissing your pet turtles and wash your hands before feeding the turtle and after engaging with it. 

Read More

So far, at least 26 people have reported symptoms of salmonella linked to small turtles, and nine people have been hospitalized. 

Public health officials are conducting an investigation.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.