Don’t Apply to a Job at Starbucks If You Value Bathroom Breaks, Says Barista in TikTok Takedown

A Starbucks barista took to TikTok to share her horror stories of the workplace and warn others about what she had experienced.
An employee named Kas shared her Starbucks days in a video viewed nearly 70,000 times.
In the video, Kas said she gave her two weeks' notice at the coffee chain after working there for four years. She claimed the company had “shown time and time again that they don’t give a damn about you.”
Kas, who is a supervisor at one of the locations, said the company did not pay a living wage, and underscored its history with blocking union efforts.
“And then a bunch of stores try to unionize and the company is doing everything in its power to make it as difficult as possible,” Kas said in the video.
In addition to complaints about union efforts, Kas said Starbucks understaffs its stores, which prevents employees from taking care of their basic needs while on shift.
“You should not keep your labor so low that if somebody so much as has to go to the bathroom it ruins the entire morning,” she said in the video.
“I don’t care about the whole ‘You should go to the bathroom on your breaks’ thing. My bladder doesn’t work on a schedule: If I have to pee, I have to pee.”
In general, she added: "People are overworked and overwhelmed and we’re expected to just do everything with a big old smile on our face."
The video sparked a slew of similar complaints about the company by workers — and customers — in the comments.
“I see so much food/drink waste, they never fill my drink to the top. The employees look miserable. I’m over them,” wrote one TikTok follower.
