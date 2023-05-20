Donations to NYC Woman in Viral Citi Bike Spat Surge Past $70K after One Day
The GoFundMe page for a physician assistant at Bellevue Hospital who went viral after she got into a spat with a young Black man over a Citi Bike has raised more than $73,000 for her legal bills.
Sarah Comrie got into the highly publicized spat last week after her shift at the hospital when she and the man tried to grab the same bike from the rack in New York City.
The social media response to the incident led to her being dubbed by critics as 'Citi Bike Karen'.
The site raised $73,255 as of Saturday morning toward a goal of $96,000.
Comrie, who is pregnant, has been placed on leave by the hospital while pending a review.
Her uncle, Bob Roe, who launched the GoFundMe page, said his niece has been "unfairly painted" as a "racist 'Karen.'"
He wrote on the site that the facts show she was in the right, "but the damage has been done."
"She does not wish to become a cause celebre, but the legal bills to save her livelihood and her reputation obviously are mounting," Roe said, adding that Comrie is still being attacked on social media and receiving "multiple threats."
