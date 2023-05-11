Former President Donald Trump filed court papers Thursday indicating that he will appeal a New York jury's $5 million award to advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in her battery and defamation case against him.

Trump’s attorney filed a notice of appeal in the case in Manhattan federal court that stated they would take the judgment to a federal appeals court.

On Tuesday, the nine-person civil jury sided with Carroll, finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation for an alleged assault inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.

In her suit, Carroll claimed Trump raped her in the dressing room after the two ran into each other at the luxury department store after a chance encounter in the spring of that year.

Carroll testified at the trial, as did two other women who allege Trump forcibly touched and kissed them years before he was elected president in 2016.

The jury also heard the so-called “Access Hollywood” tape, where Trump brags about touching women and claims “stars” are able to do so without consequence.

Trump lashed out on his social media site after the verdict, claiming that he does not know Carroll and referring to the judgment as “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Trump did not testify at trial, but jurors heard deposition testimony from the former president, in which he denied knowing Carroll or having any sexual encounter with her.

The former president’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, in his closing argument, said Carroll made up the story in an effort to sell a book she wrote and publicized in 2019 excerpt published in New York Magazine that described the alleged Trump assault.

In addition to finding Trump liable for sexual abuse, the jury found the former president defamed Carroll in a post on his Truth Social platform, in which he called her allegation a “hoax and a lie.”

Trump has yet to file his full appeal with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.