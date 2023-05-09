The federal court jury that will decide whether or not to hold former president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is set to begin deliberations Tuesday.

Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan is scheduled to instruct the jury on legal issues at 10 a.m. – in a conference known as a jury charge – and the panel will begin weighing Trump’s guilt immediately following.

Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for sexual battery and defamation in a lawsuit accusing the former president of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.

In the suit, Carroll claims Trump later made defamatory statements about her in a number of instances, including in an Oct. 12, 2022 social media post.

“It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years. And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump, who is running for president for a third time, has repeatedly denied the claims in Carroll’s suit.

The former president did not testify and did not call witnesses in his defense at the trial, which began on April 25.

In closing arguments Monday, Carroll’s attorney highlighted to the jury previous statements Trump has made about his treatment of women, including the so-called “Access Hollywood” tape in which he brags about “stars” being able to grope women.

“He’s telling you in his very own words how he treats women. It’s his modus operandi,” attorney Robbie Kaplan told jurors.

“If the woman later speaks up, he lies about it. He demeans her. He insults her,” she added.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina accused Carroll of making up the alleged assault in order to sell a book that she was publicizing during Trump’s presidency.

Carroll “abused this system by bringing a false claim for amongst other things money,” Tacopina told jurors.

The jury will have to reach a unanimous decision to find Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages.